Thompson recorded 29 points (10-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to Phoenix.

Thompson scored 14 points in the first quarter and seemed as if he was primed to have a huge night on offense, and while the veteran still led Golden State in scoring, he only scored 15 points in the rest of the game while shooting poorly from three-point range. Thompson has delivered up-and-down performances all season long, but he seems to be turning things around with five straight games of at least 29 points.