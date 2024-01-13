Thompson closed with 30 points (9-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 140-131 victory over the Bulls.

Thompson matched his season-high with 30 points, leading the Warriors to a much-needed victory. It's been a roller coaster ride for Thompson this season, struggling to find consistency in his offensive game. However, he has scored double-digits in six straight games, hitting at least three triples in all six. A lack of peripheral stats puts a cap on his overall fantasy value, meaning he is much better suited to specific builds. Although his days of being an elite scorer are behind him, he should be able to flirt with top-100 value moving forward.