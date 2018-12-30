Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 32 points

Thompson turned in 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 win over Portland.

Thompson more than doubled his output from the Warriors' first game against Portland, where he only scored 15 points. He also drilled four of five 3 -pointers tonight, which helped to snap a considerable cold streak for the sharpshooter. The guard also went an efficient 57 percent from the floor overall. Thompson will look to keep trending up from long range against the Suns on New Year's Eve.