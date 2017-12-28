Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scoring-heavy stat line in win
Thompson poured in 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added one assist and one block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 126-101 win over the Jazz.
Thompson's scoring-heavy line left some to be desired fantasy-wise, but it was more than sufficient in what was a comfortable win for the Warriors. The 27-year-old has actually been a serviceable contributor in the area of rebounds and assists throughout December, so Wednesday's line was more or less an outlier. Thompson is now averaging 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 35.6 minutes in 13 games during the month.
