Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scuffles with shot in Game 6

Thompson supplied nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Thompson couldn't find the net consistently in the series-clinching win, turning in his sub-40-percent tally in the six-game set. Thompson actually failed to hit the 20-point mark in four contests overall versus the Clippers, even though he shot a serviceable 45.1 percent overall, including a blistering 45.0 percent from three-point range. He'll look to up his overall offensive production in what should be another highly competitive series against the Rockets in the semifinal round.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...