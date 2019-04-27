Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scuffles with shot in Game 6
Thompson supplied nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-110 win over the Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.
Thompson couldn't find the net consistently in the series-clinching win, turning in his sub-40-percent tally in the six-game set. Thompson actually failed to hit the 20-point mark in four contests overall versus the Clippers, even though he shot a serviceable 45.1 percent overall, including a blistering 45.0 percent from three-point range. He'll look to up his overall offensive production in what should be another highly competitive series against the Rockets in the semifinal round.
