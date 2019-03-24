Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scuffles with shot in loss

Thompson mustered just eight points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Thompson couldn't help make up for the absence of Stephen Curry (rest), posting his third sub-40-percent shooting tally in the last four games and generating his lowest point total since Christmas Day. The 29-year-old is just 11-for-31 from the floor over the last two pair of contests, including 1-for-10 from three-point range. Thompson will look to bounce back against the Pistons on the second game of a back-to-back Sunday.