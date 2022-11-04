Thompson contributed 27 points (10-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 130-129 loss to the Magic.

Thompson connected on his first three shots of the game, all coming from three-point range as the Warriors jumped out to an early lead. He finished the first quarter with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting while also grabbing two assists and two rebounds. The Warriors guard hit seven three pointers in the game, including four in the first half, though he didn't do much else, collecting just one rebound and one assist in the second half as the Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road this season. It was Thompson's first game of the season with 20 or more points.