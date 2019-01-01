Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable in year-closing win
Thompson supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.
Thompson played the fewest minutes among the team's four front-line starters, but he was reasonably efficient during his modest time on the court. The 28-year-old guard had finally snapped a multi-game shooting slump Saturday night versus the Trail Blazers, draining 57.1 percent of his 21 attempts in that contest on his way to a 32-point output. However, his success rate was back under 40 percent Monday, somewhat of a troublesome trend that he'll look to eradicate when he takes the court for the first time in 2019 for a Thursday night showdown against the Rockets.
