Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable line in Game 1 victory
Thompson totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over the Rockets.
Thompson battled through an apparent ankle injury Sunday, ending the victory with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting. It was certainly not his best performance but the fact he was out there and played 41 minutes bodes well for him moving forward. Both he and Steph Curry struggled from the field, coincidentally as both were coming in under injury clouds. Whether this remains a factor is unclear but at this stage, it would appear as though both will be ok for Game 2 Tuesday.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Cleared to face Rockets•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will be game-time call•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ankle is in 'pretty bad shape'•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scuffles with shot in Game 6•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scorching performance Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...