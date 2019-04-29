Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable line in Game 1 victory

Thompson totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over the Rockets.

Thompson battled through an apparent ankle injury Sunday, ending the victory with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting. It was certainly not his best performance but the fact he was out there and played 41 minutes bodes well for him moving forward. Both he and Steph Curry struggled from the field, coincidentally as both were coming in under injury clouds. Whether this remains a factor is unclear but at this stage, it would appear as though both will be ok for Game 2 Tuesday.