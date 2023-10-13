Thompson will start Friday's preseason game against the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Thompson scored 10 points in 13 minutes of action during the Warriors' preseason opener, but he'll get a minutes bump, along with the rest of Golden State's starters, during Friday's rematch versus Los Angeles. Draymond Green (ankle) remains out, so Chris Paul and Kevon Looney will start alongside Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins for a second consecutive contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ends campaign with dud•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Finds shooting stroke in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with efficiency again•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from deep in Game 6•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Efficient in Game 4 win•