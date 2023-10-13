Thompson will start Friday's preseason game against the Lakers and could play into the 20-minute range, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson scored 10 points in 13 minutes of action during the Warriors' preseason opener, but he'll get a minutes bump, along with the rest of Golden State's starters, during Friday's rematch versus Los Angeles. Draymond Green (ankle) remains out, so Chris Paul and Kevon Looney will start alongside Thompson, Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins for a second consecutive contest.