Thompson (rest/knee) will rejoin the action Friday for the preseason finale against the Nuggets, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Kerr, Thompson is expected to play between 15-18 minutes in the contest after he took part in Wednesday's scrimmage. Thompson's availability Friday indicates he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season. Thompson should resume his starring role alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State's backcourt in 2022-23 as they take aim at back-to-back league titles.