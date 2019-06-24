Warriors' Klay Thompson: Set for surgery
Warriors GM Bob Myers said Monday that Thompson (knee) is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL later this week, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Thompson suffered the tear in Game 6 of the Finals, so the surgery will likely take place roughly two weeks after the injury. The Warriors haven't provided a recovery timetable, but the general expectation is that Thompson will be sidelined for at least nine or 10 months, meaning he'll likely miss the bulk of the 2019-20 regular season. The sharpshooter is also set to hit the market next week as an unrestricted free agent, though he's given no indication that he intends to leave Golden State.
