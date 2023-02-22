Head coach Steve Kerr relayed Wednesday that Thompson will be available for back-to-backs in the second half of the season, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Thompson played in both ends of a back-to-back to close out the first half, and it appears that's a trend that will continue for the rest of the way. Thompson has seen his efficiency from the field on an upswing recently, converting 46.2 percent of his shots from the field and 44.1 percent from deep in his last five games. Thompson's additional availability moving forward likely decreases Donte DiVincenzo's fantasy value once Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Stephen Curry (lower leg) re-enter the equation.