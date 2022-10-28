Thompson will play 27-28 minutes in Thursday's matchup with the Heat, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Head Coach Steve Kerr noted that Draymond Green will also see his minutes increased to around 30 minutes Friday. Through four games, Thompson has averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.
