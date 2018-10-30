Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sets new three-point record

Thompson scored 52 points (18-29 FG, 14-24 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in only 27 minutes during Monday's 149-124 win over the Bulls.

The 14 made three-pointers broke Steph Curry's NBA single-game record of 13, set just under two years ago against the Pelicans, and had the game been closer Thompson likely would have shattered his teammate's mark, as he drained his record-setting three with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter before calling it a night. The performance was even more remarkable considering the 28-year-old was shooting only 13.9 percent (5-for-36) from beyond the arc coming into Monday's contest. It seems safe to say Thompson has snapped out of whatever slump he was in.