Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shakes off injury in comeback win
Thompson put up 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 115-108 win over the Jazz.
Thompson briefly departed from the contest after spraining his left ring finger, but he returned to action and turned in another stellar shooting night while aiding Golden State to a come-from-behind win. It's possible the Warriors exercise some caution with Thompson and hold him out of the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Portland, but the team has yet to provide any indication that will happen. In any event, it seems nothing can slow Thompson down at the moment, as the shooting guard is enjoying his best stretch of the season. He's topped 20 points in all but two of his last nine outings while hitting 59.3 percent of his attempts from the field and 57.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during that span.
