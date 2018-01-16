Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp from the field in Monday's victory
Thompson posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.
Thompson played his complementary role to perfection once again, shooting well over 50.0 percent for the second straight game in the process. The 27-year-old's scoring contributions have gone through their usual fluctuations thus far in January, with his point totals often relative to the health, or lack thereof, of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. However, Thompson has scored under 15 points only once since Nov. 18, making keeping his fantasy stock robust across all formats.
