Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action
Thompson (personal) generated 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt) five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Thompson jumped back into the first unit after taking last Monday's game versus the Suns off for rest. The 28-year-old two-guard has drained 10 three-pointers over his last two exhibitions, and he's flashed a hot hand thus far this preseason with a 54.3 percent success rate on his 46 attempts.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Monday to rest•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for 30 points in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Modest production in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Impressive despite ankle injury in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Good to go for Game 2•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.