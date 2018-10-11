Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action

Thompson (personal) generated 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt) five rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 123-113 preseason loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Thompson jumped back into the first unit after taking last Monday's game versus the Suns off for rest. The 28-year-old two-guard has drained 10 three-pointers over his last two exhibitions, and he's flashed a hot hand thus far this preseason with a 54.3 percent success rate on his 46 attempts.