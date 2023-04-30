Thompson accumulated 16 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 win over Sacramento in Game 7 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Thompson's cold streak continued to trouble him, most notably beyond the arc. He finished the quarterfinals shooting only 35.6 percent from deep, significantly below his season average of 41.2 percent. The Warriors will need all the help they can get against the red-hot Lakers, and an improved result from Thompson would help alleviate the enormous pressure on Stephen Curry to carry the load.
