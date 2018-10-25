Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shot continues improving in win
Thompson registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
Thompson shook off a minor ankle injury to suit up and tally a season-high point total. The 28-year-old has yet to enjoy his first true breakout game of the campaign, and he's still failed to drain multiple threes in any contest. However, teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have done the overwhelming majority of the heavy lifting on offense, allowing Thompson time to get work his shot into regular-season form. He'll look to improve his scoring total over that of the prior game for the fourth straight contest in a battle with the Knicks on Friday night.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Won't return after suffering ankle sprain•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays complementary role in win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles yet again versus Thunder•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sharp in return to action•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times