Warriors' Klay Thompson: Shot continues improving in win

Thompson registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Thompson shook off a minor ankle injury to suit up and tally a season-high point total. The 28-year-old has yet to enjoy his first true breakout game of the campaign, and he's still failed to drain multiple threes in any contest. However, teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have done the overwhelming majority of the heavy lifting on offense, allowing Thompson time to get work his shot into regular-season form. He'll look to improve his scoring total over that of the prior game for the fourth straight contest in a battle with the Knicks on Friday night.