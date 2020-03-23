Warriors' Klay Thompson: Should be ready for camp

Coach Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakawi of The Athletic last week that he expects Thompson (knee) will be "ready to roll" when training camp begins ahead of the 2020-21 season. "Finally over the last few weeks he was able to start shooting with our guys, running through some drills and he was so happy to be out there," Kerr said of Thompson. "He's going to be so ready to play next year and so excited and the rehab is coming along really well, so I have no doubt that assuming everything starts in September and October like it usually does that Klay will be in great shape."

The Warriors officially ruled Thompson out for the season shortly after the All-Star break, but Kerr's comments reaffirm that the star shooting guard isn't a candidate to play in 2019-20 even with the NBA having suspended operations indefinitely. The 30-year-old will be 14 months removed from ACL surgery by the time September arrives, so he may enter the 2020-21 season without any restrictions for back-to-back sets.