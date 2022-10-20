Coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Thompson's minutes restriction should be lifted within a couple weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kerr said prior to Tuesday's regular-season opener that the Warriors' starters would be eased into action, and Thompson was limited to just 20 minutes against the Lakers. He could see a slight increase in playing time Friday against the Nuggets, but it'll likely take a few weeks for the 32-year-old to be up to a full workload. Despite his minutes restriction Tuesday, Thompson was efficient and logged 18 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 20 minutes.