Thompson recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson led all players in the first half with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting while going just 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. The shooting guard was quiet after the break, however, adding just six more points on 2-of-3 shooting to go along with two rebounds and an assist. Despite the lackluster second half, Thompson still finished second on the team in scoring with 23 points on the night and has now broken the 20-point mark in three straight, knocking down at least four threes in each of those contests.