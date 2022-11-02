Thompson finished Tuesday's 116-109 loss to Miami with 19 points (7-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.

Thompson continued to struggle with his shot in the loss but was able to produce across a range of other categories. This is certainly not the norm for Thompson whose fantasy value typically relies upon his scoring output. It's been a rough start to the season for Thompson and for those who took a chance on him in drafts. He will almost certainly be better than he has been but his days of being a top-50 asset appear to be over.