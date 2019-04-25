Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in loss

Thompson poured in 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt) and added three rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during the Warriors' 129-121 loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Thompson played his usual secondary role, but he did so with solid efficiency. The 28-year-old guard has picked up his contributions over the last two games of the series after scoring between 12 and 17 points in the first three contests against the Clippers. Thompson averaged 27.0 points on 52.5 percent shooting in Games 4 and 5, and he'll look to carry over his hot hand into Friday's critical Game 6 at Staples Center.