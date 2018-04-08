Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in loss

Thompson netted 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Thompson has now rattled off five straight double-digit scoring efforts since return from a multi-game absence due to a thumb injury. The 28-year-old is averaging a stellar 20.4 points (on 48.3 percent shooting) during that stretch, posting a success rate from the floor of at least 47.4 percent in four of those games. Thompson figures to continue churning out similar production over the final two games of the regular season, although it remains to be seen if head coach Steve Kerr will opt to cap his minutes somewhat with the Warriors' No. 2 seeding locked in.