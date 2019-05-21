Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid complementary effort in win
Thompson finished with 17 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 46 minutes during the Warriors' 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.
Thompson's shot was far from efficient, but he still found his way to a solid line. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have taken the reins of the Warriors' attack during the multi-game absences of Kevin Durant (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quadriceps), but Thompson naturally remains a solid secondary component capable of some trademark scoring surges. He'll look to continue offering production along the lines of the 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks he averaged during the just-concluded conference finals in the upcoming Finals against either the Bucks or Raptors.
