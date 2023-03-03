Thompson finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 win over the Clippers.

Thompson posted decent scoring numbers in this one, but undoubtedly, the 11-rebound haul certainly stands out in what was a strong all-around showing for the veteran en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Thompson has had quite a few ups and downs this season, but he's been very good over the last few weeks. He's averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from three-point range since the start of February.