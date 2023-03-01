Thompson registered 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson continues to be the focal point of Golden State's offense with Stephen Curry (lower leg) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) unavailable. He's averaging 28.0 points while shooting 47 percent from deep over his past nine appearances.