Thompson supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-95 victory over the Rockets.

Thompson didn't turn heads with his play by any means, but he was good enough to make an impact as a scoring threat in a game where the Warriors secured a double-digit victory. Thompson is not the same dominant scoring threat he was before his two knee injuries, but he can still get it done and remains a valuable player across all formats. It's also worth noting his scoring figures have been on the rise with each passing game.