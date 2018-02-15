Warriors' Klay Thompson: Solid stat line in Wednesday's loss

Thompson collected 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Thompson was effective in his usual complementary role despite shooting under 50.0 percent for the first time in four games. The 28-year-old has drained multiple threes in eight straight as well and heads into the All-Star break with a solid month under his belt thus far -- factoring in Wednesday's production, Thompson is averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 33.1 minutes in seven February contests.