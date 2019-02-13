Warriors' Klay Thompson: Sprains finger, available to return
Thompson has been diagnosed with a sprained left ring finger and is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Thompson's injury apparently looked worse than it is. Even if he does return to Tuesday's game, it's possible he'll land on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
