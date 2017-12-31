Warriors' Klay Thompson: Starts Saturday

Thompson (back) will start Saturday against the Grizzlies.

Thompson has been dealing with tightness in his lower back, but apparently it's not severe enough to hold him off the court. He's averaged 21.1 points over 35.9 minutes per game over the last 11 games without Stephen Curry (ankle), but Curry will be returning on a minutes restriction Saturday.

