Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that his guess is Thompson (rest/knee) will be ready for the regular season opener but added, "it's not something we can say yes or no on," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Thompson sat out both of the team's preseason contests against the Wizards in Japan and has already been deemed unlikely to play in Sunday's matchup against Lakers. Per Slater, Thompson went through controlled live contract work during a heavier practice Wednesday, but the sharpshooter is still expected to sit out the team's scrimmage Thursday and Sunday's preseason game. Warriors want Thompson to suit up for at least one of the final three exhibition games before committing to his availability for Oct. 18's regular season opener against the Lakers.