Warriors' Klay Thompson: Status uncertain for Wednesday

The Warriors are listing Thompson (knee) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Both Thompson and Kevin Durant (illness) sat out the front end of the back-to-back set in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, but their absences were likely the result of rest purposes more so than their designations on the injury report. The Warriors have already ruled out DeMarcus Cousins (rest), Shaun Livingston (rest) and Stephen Curry (foot) out for the regular-season finale Wednesday, so it's possible that Durant and Thompson both dress simply to give the Warriors enough healthy bodies for the contest. If Thompson is active, don't expect him to receive the 30-plus minutes he normally does, as the Warriors don't want to expose him to injury in advance of the team's first-round playoff series.