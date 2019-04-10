Warriors' Klay Thompson: Status uncertain for Wednesday
The Warriors are listing Thompson (knee) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Both Thompson and Kevin Durant (illness) sat out the front end of the back-to-back set in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans, but their absences were likely the result of rest purposes more so than their designations on the injury report. The Warriors have already ruled out DeMarcus Cousins (rest), Shaun Livingston (rest) and Stephen Curry (foot) out for the regular-season finale Wednesday, so it's possible that Durant and Thompson both dress simply to give the Warriors enough healthy bodies for the contest. If Thompson is active, don't expect him to receive the 30-plus minutes he normally does, as the Warriors don't want to expose him to injury in advance of the team's first-round playoff series.
More News
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...