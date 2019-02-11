Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays hot in comeback victory

Thompson supplied 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Thompson checked in behind only Kevin Durant in scoring on the night for the Warriors, as he kept up the heater that's he's been on ever since the calendar flipped to February. The 29-year-old has now shot at least 52.9 percent over the first four games of the month, leading to a 62.1 percent success rate overall during that span. Thompson's work from behind the arc has been particularly exemplary, as he's drained 60.0 percent of his long-range attempts during that stretch while putting up no fewer than 25 points in any of those contests.