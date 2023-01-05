Thompson scored 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-5 Ft, 3-10 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and one block across 34 minutes of play in Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Thompson has been on a tear over his last five games played, averaging 33.6 PPG through that stretch. Klay was clutch in this one, hitting a game-tying three-pointer in the fourth quarter with one second on the clock before a game-winner by Seddiq Bey gave Detroit the win.