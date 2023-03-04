Thompson recorded 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 108-99 win over the Pelicans.

Thompson scored at least 20 points for an eighth time over his past 11 appearances. During that stretch, he's connected on at least three triples in each game and is averaging 27.1 points on 48/46/85 shooting splits. Thompson has battled inconsistencies over the past two seasons, but his recent hot stretch has propelled the Warriors to five straight wins.