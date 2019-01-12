Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays locked in during win
Thompson poured in 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.
Thompson didn't need a lot of minutes to cause plenty of damage to the Bulls, as he paced the Warriors in scoring in what was an excellent encore to his 43-point outburst versus the Knicks on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has been seeing the basket extremely well since the calendar flipped to 2019, now averaging 29.8 points on 57.3 percent shooting (including 51.2 percent from three-point range) across four January contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Goes on trademark heater•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Keeps up strong play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Has much-needed breakout•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Serviceable in year-closing win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 32 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Improves slightly in OT loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...