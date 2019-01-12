Warriors' Klay Thompson: Stays locked in during win

Thompson poured in 30 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.

Thompson didn't need a lot of minutes to cause plenty of damage to the Bulls, as he paced the Warriors in scoring in what was an excellent encore to his 43-point outburst versus the Knicks on Tuesday. The 28-year-old has been seeing the basket extremely well since the calendar flipped to 2019, now averaging 29.8 points on 57.3 percent shooting (including 51.2 percent from three-point range) across four January contests.