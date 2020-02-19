Warriors' Klay Thompson: Still unlikely to play this season

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday he doesn't "entertain any thoughts of [Thompson] playing this year," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

General manager Bob Myers said earlier in February that the All-Star guard had minor chance of returning this season, but Kerr indicated Tuesday that Thompson is still "a long way" from have a definitive return timeline. The 30-year-old has participated in light shooting work at certain points throughout the season, but there hasn't been any clear-cut signs a return from the torn left ACL is coming in the near future.