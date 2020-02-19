Warriors' Klay Thompson: Still unlikely to play this season
Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday he doesn't "entertain any thoughts of [Thompson] playing this year," Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
General manager Bob Myers said earlier in February that the All-Star guard had minor chance of returning this season, but Kerr indicated Tuesday that Thompson is still "a long way" from have a definitive return timeline. The 30-year-old has participated in light shooting work at certain points throughout the season, but there hasn't been any clear-cut signs a return from the torn left ACL is coming in the near future.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: GM leaves door open for return•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Upbeat about recovery•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play this year•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Ruled out through All-Star break•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Close to jogging•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expects to return after All-Star break•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...