Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles continue with seven points against Celtics

Thompson totaled seven points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3PT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 109-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Thompson is mired in a huge slump right now, as he's failed to crack double-digits in scoring in three of his last four games. In addition, he's only surpassed 20 points scored in three of his last 10 games. The shots and role are still there though, as he's still averaging over 35 minutes and 15 shots a game this month. As long as he continues to get opportunities like that, Thompson will get out of this slump with his uncanny ability to shoot the ball.