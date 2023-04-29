Thompson ended Friday's 118-99 loss to the Kings in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds in 35 minutes.

Thompson reached the 20-point mark for the third straight game and for the fifth time in the series, but he struggled badly from deep -- an issue that has plagued him in most contests. Thompson is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range so far, a figure that drops to 36.3 percent in the games where the Warriors have lost.