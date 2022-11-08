Thompson totaled 16 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over the Kings.

Thompson is having a woeful start to the season, as he's reached the 20-point mark just once in nine contests while also struggling badly from the field. He's attempted more shots than points scored in four games already, and his average of 15.1 points per contest is the lowest mark since his rookie year. Plus, he's also making just 32.6 percent of his three-point attempts, a career-low mark by a wide margin.