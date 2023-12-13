Thompson finished with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

Thompson is shooting just 27.9 percent on 8.6 three-point attempts per contest over his last five outings. However, the most alarming part of the veteran guard's performance was Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga being in the Warriors' closing lineup ahead of him. With Thompson shooting a career-low 34.3 percent from three and averaging just 15.4 points per game, he could continue to cede playing time to Golden State's youth.