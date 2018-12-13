Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from distance in loss

Thompson generated 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt) three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Warriors' 113-93 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Thompson came up empty from three-point range for the first time since Nov. 15, but a strong 7-for-12 showing from in front of the arc salvaged his final line to an extent. The 28-year-old was rolling along in December prior to Wednesday, as he's scored 20 or more points in four of the first five games of the month. Despite the dip in offensive production against the Raptors, Thompson is still averaging a solid 20.7 points on 43.6 percent shooting across his first six games of the current month.