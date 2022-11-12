Thompson accumulated nine points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 106-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Thompson has knocked down just 29.0 percent of his shots from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc over the last pair of games. Unfortunately, things haven't been too much better on the season, with Thompson posting career-worst percentages from the field (34.9), from deep (32.3) and from the free-throw line (75.0). Considering he doesn't offer much fantasy appeal in other categories, he's not a particularly valuable fantasy asset when he's not knocking down treys consistently. The hope is that he can improve on that front.