Thompson posted 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Heat.

While Thompson ended as one of Golden State's top scorers in this heavy loss to the Heat, the fact that he scored just 13 points goes to show how poor the Warriors were on the offensive end of the court. Thompson has shot 7-for-33 from the field in his last two games after a six-game streak with 20 or more points. While those inconsistencies conspire against his upside, Thompson remains a valuable fantasy contributor, even if he's not the same player he once was before his two gruesome knee injuries.