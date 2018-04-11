Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles from the field in loss

Thompson tallied 23 points (9-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-79 loss to the Jazz.

Thompson led the Warriors with 23 points but it took 27 field-goal attempts to get there. He offered little else in terms of fantasy value and this was basically a game to forget for the entire team. He has been solid this season without being flashy, which has been standard for Thompson over the past few seasons.

