Thompson closed Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 25 points (9-25 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes.

Thompson finished second on the team in points and hit some timely threes, but overall, it was a poor shooting performance given his lofty standards. The sharpshooter has scored at least 20 points in six of the team's eight postseason games so far, but he's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from deep, both down from his regular-season averages. The Warriors will likely need Thompson in top form Thursday to avoid a 2-0 hole for a second straight series.