Warriors' Klay Thompson: Struggles with shot in loss

Thompson mustered just nine points (3-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson had a difficult time finding the basket, netting all nine of his points from long distance and going 0-for-4 from in front of the arc. It was the 27-year-old guard's second sub-30 percent shooting night in the last four contests and lowest scoring total of the season overall. Thompson has tallied under 20 points in four of the last five games overall, and despite a career-best 48.6 percent success rate from the field thus far, his scoring average has seen a near three-point drop from last season's 22.3 to 19.5.